Delta APC welcomes back president Buhari

The Delta state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prophet Jones Ode Erue, said the party in the state warmly welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari back home from his medical trip in London.

Erue, made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in warri.

According to him, ” We are grateful to God Almighty who answers prayers, for Mr President, recovery and believes that his return will further renew the hopes that the good people of Nigeria have vested in him”.

The state chairman further said that the multitude of joyous and ecstatic faces that welcomed , Mr. President, return is a clear testimony of what he means to Nigerians.

.

In his words, ” We assure you, Mr. President, of our unflinching support for the unity of our great country, and aslo use this opportunity to thank the erstwhile Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who held fort and sustained our nation in good stead while the president was away”.

”We are thankful to all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the president timely recovery and safe return, just as we are confident that we can continue to look forward with hope and a firm commitment for the restoration and development of our dear country, which is the work that our party, APC, has set out to do”.

” we thank Mr. President for his determination to keep Nigeria one, and for instilling the sense of discipline that is required for the overall stability and growth of our great nation” he added

The post Delta APC welcomes back president Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

