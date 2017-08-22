Delta ASUSS lauds Okowa for recognition

By Christopher Njoku

ASABA — The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Delta State chapter has expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state for the recognition given to the union in the state.

Chairman of ASUSS, Mr Okoh Kenneth, accompanied by representative of Principals of secondary schools told Vanguard in Asaba, yesterday, that his union was commending the governor for his foresight, understanding and for seeing reason in recognizing ASUSS as a union of secondary school teachers in the state.

“It is not only moral but African to appreciate his good gesture. He is the tutors’ governor,” Okoh said.

He observed that ASUSS in Delta State had struggled over the years for separation from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, that brought secondary school teachers and primary school teachers into an unholy marriage.

Okoh said: “With this recognition, ASUSS is now on her own. We can now dialogue with government directly on any issue that is of interest to us since we have a governor who listens to us.

“The NUT existed for more than 20 years before it gained recognition as an association. All the period it existed before becoming a trade union, government was listening to her and respecting her voice so the issue is not whether ASUSS is a union or an association. Rather, the issue now is that Delta ASUSS has joined the committee of 29 state chapters where the union exists independently and Delta State Government is listening to her.”

“Secondary school teachers and primary school teachers are not of the same employers. While secondary school teachers are employed directly by the state government through the Post Primary School Education Board, primary school teachers are employees of local governments managed by SUBEB.

“In a way, tutors (ASUSS) are only completing the separation process that had been commenced by principals of secondary schools and headmasters of primary schools who exist in separate unions – ANCOPSS for principals and COPSHON for headmasters.”

The post Delta ASUSS lauds Okowa for recognition appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

