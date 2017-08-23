Pages Navigation Menu

Delta communal crisis: Government deploys troops to douse tension in troubled communities

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Delta State Government in collaboration with the leadership of Isoko South Local Government and Isoko Development Union, IDU, today deployed four-hundred security men to douse tension in the troubled Igbide and Okpolo-Enehe Communities in Delta State, DAILY POST can report. The security men include the military and other sister security agencies have been stationed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

