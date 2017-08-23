Delta communal crisis: Government deploys troops to douse tension in troubled communities

The Delta State Government in collaboration with the leadership of Isoko South Local Government and Isoko Development Union, IDU, today deployed four-hundred security men to douse tension in the troubled Igbide and Okpolo-Enehe Communities in Delta State, DAILY POST can report. The security men include the military and other sister security agencies have been stationed […]

Delta communal crisis: Government deploys troops to douse tension in troubled communities

