Delta LG Polls: Okowa’s aide favoured as Warri South consensus candidate

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AHEAD of the forthcoming local government election in Delta State, the Political Adviser to state governor, Chief Omimi Esquire, has projected that Mr. Michael Tidi, who is the Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, would emerge the consensus candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Warri South Local Government Area.

He gave the projection yesterday as the special guest at Ajamimogha, Warri where Tidi declared to run for the Warri South council chairmanship before a PDP gathering of his home Ward 5, Esisis GRA, of the party.

Reacting to the aspirant’s plea for PDP leaders to support his ambition, the Political Advicer to the governor responded that, “I can assure you that nobody will ask you to step down this time. If you are lucky, you may emerge as the consensus candidate, but be prepared for the battle.”

Omimi rated the governor’s media aide as, “Ably qualified to be Warri South council chairman. Tidi has been displaying sound leadership in diverse spheres. He has all it takes to lead the office. What he needs now is the support of the Warri South people, advising his ward to reach out to the party faithful across the council.

In his declaration message, the aspirant said, “Selfless service is the single reason I am asking to lead Warri South. Having respected the party supremacy to step down my state assembly ambition in 2011, and having done same unselfishly in the recent assembly by-election in honour of my principle, and Warri South party leaders, I ask for full support now.

“I am born of many parts in Warri and shared the changing times long enough to know the level of setback we have suffered as a people, including the exit of IOCs. I want to change the narrative of Warri. I represent the youth and the changing tone of international politics to give them greater opportunity to lead.”

Also present on the occasion were Peter Tidi, Chairman, PDP Ward 5, Esisi GRA, Michael Tidi, aspirant, Tseke Omawumi, PDP Warri South LGA Women Leader, several Delta state political aides, Dandy Idundun and Tidi’s friends from Rivers State,

The post Delta LG Polls: Okowa’s aide favoured as Warri South consensus candidate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

