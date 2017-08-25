Delta partners World Bank, EU on Job Creation

WORRIED by the high unemployment rate in Delta state, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Festus Ovie Agas has reiterated the determination of the government to scale up its job creation agenda through partnership with the World Bank and the European Union (EU), especially in the area of funding.

Agas who spoke in Asaba yesterday when officials of the World Bank and European Union Implementation Support Mission to Delta State visited him said that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration placed high premium on job and wealth creation.

He explained that the State Employment Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR), and intervention was aligned to the SMART agenda of the present administration.

He said SEEFOR project had created employment for over five thousand youths while more than seventy communities have benefitted under the community Driven Development Social Component (DDSC) with over one hundred and twelve people having access to socio-economic infrastructure.

The scribe listed the State Government’s achievements under the state Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), to include installation of converged infrastructure, reconstitution of SIFMIS implementation team and reviewing of legacy SAP license to a more sustainable 10years agreement with the State saving over 8.3 million Dollars.

He said the state was on track towards project development objectives and congratulated the World Bank on its position as Africa’s number one and world’s number two disbursement score card, 2017 financial year.

The leader of the team, and also, the Tax Leader, SEEFOR, World Bank, Mr. Ismaila Cessay, said the visit was to support the State in order to achieve set goals, even as he stated that the SEEFOR was completely aligned with the project of Delta State to provide employment for the people through job creation.

Ismaila said SEEFOR would continue to partner the State Government in the best interest for stability to enhance development.

He listed activities of SEEFOR to include road maintenance, promotion of good environment and the enhancement of skills for the youths, adding that SEEFOR was for support of four Niger Delta States.

The state SEFOR Project Coordinator, Mr. Benson Ojoko, explained that SEEFOR mission was to support the State towards development, saying that it aligned with the project of Delta state.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

