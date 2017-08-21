Pages Navigation Menu

Delta police confirms dismissal of three policemen

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the dismissal of three policemen who were allegedly involved in a robbery operation along Agbor-Benin Expressway. The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim at a media chat in Asaba confirmed the dismissal. He noted that the suspects were arrested owing to a tip-off after they […]

