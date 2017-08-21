Delta police confirms dismissal of three policemen

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the dismissal of three policemen who were allegedly involved in a robbery operation along Agbor-Benin Expressway. The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim at a media chat in Asaba confirmed the dismissal. He noted that the suspects were arrested owing to a tip-off after they […]

Delta police confirms dismissal of three policemen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

