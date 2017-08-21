Delta takes over Arik’s US destination – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Delta takes over Arik's US destination
Daily Trust
US carrier, Delta Air Lines, said yesterday it will begin three weekly nonstop flights from Lagos to New York's JFK airport, with effect from March 25, 2018. The new addition would complement the existing four times a week nonstop service to Atlanta …
