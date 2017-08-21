Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta takes over Arik’s US destination – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Delta takes over Arik's US destination
Daily Trust
US carrier, Delta Air Lines, said yesterday it will begin three weekly nonstop flights from Lagos to New York's JFK airport, with effect from March 25, 2018. The new addition would complement the existing four times a week nonstop service to Atlanta
Delta to launch new service to NigeriaATWOnline
Delta Airlines to begin Direct New York to Lagos FlightsBellaNaija
Delta To Begin JFK-Lagos FlightsAviation Week
Zacks.com –PR Newswire (press release) –Wings Journal –Travel Weekly
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.