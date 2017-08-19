New book on Nkrumah launches on Sept. 21 – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
New book on Nkrumah launches on Sept. 21
Myjoyonline.com
A new biography of Ghana's first president, Death of an Empire – Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana and Africa, will be released on September 21 as the country marks the national holiday of his birth. It is written by the last of his All African Cabinet Ministers …
Democracy : Nkrumah suppressed free thinking in Ghana, veteran journalist claims
September 21 Ticked For Nkrumah's 108th Birthday Celebration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!