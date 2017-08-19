Depay: Experience At United Made Me Better

Manchester United flop, Memphis Depay says his struggles at United made him a better player for Lyon.

Depay joined Manchester United from PSV in 2015 for €30 million and was touted as the next star for the club.

However, he failed to impress under Van Gaal and Mourinho and was eventually sold to Lyon for €16 million.

“In the first season, I didn’t contribute enough, but I really believe you need a year to succeed in the Premier League, it’s the fastest league in the world,” Depay said, according to ESPN. “The second, I had my self-belief back, but I didn’t play.”

“It’s then that you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself a lot of questions: ‘Am I not good enough?’ It was really tough. To stay positive, you have to be very strong mentally. That experience made me grow up and is useful to me today.”

The post Depay: Experience At United Made Me Better appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

