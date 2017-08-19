Details of James Rodriguez’s contract with Bayern Munich leaked – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Details of James Rodriguez's contract with Bayern Munich leaked

Details of James Rodriguez's contract with Bayern Munich leaked
The details of Colombia star James Rodriguez's transfer from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, has been leaked. James sealed a loan switch from the La Liga to the Bundesliga this summer. His alleged contract with Die Roten was leaked to the press on Friday.
