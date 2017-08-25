Diamond League : Ujah defeats world champion Gatlin while Mo Farah bows out with victory in Final track race

Great Britain’s Mo Farah won a thrilling 5,000m in the final track race of his career at the Diamond League event in Zurich. The 34-year-old was chased down in the final 100 metres by Ethiopia’s new world champion Muktar Edris but won in a time of 13 minutes 06.05 seconds. American Paul Chelimo was second […]

The post Diamond League : Ujah defeats world champion Gatlin while Mo Farah bows out with victory in Final track race appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

