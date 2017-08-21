Diego Costa Attacks Antonio Conte Again

Diego Costa feels Antonio Conte’s decision to tell him he has no future at Chelsea by text message was a “moment of madness”.

The striker told MC News: “I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

“It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful.”

‘If something makes me sad about this situation, it’s [the fans’] affection as they’d always supported me, even during the delicate moments.

‘If I’d been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.’

The 28-year-old is desperate to leave the Blues this summer and remains in his native Brazil on an extended summer break.

Costa is eyeing a move back to Spain with an Atletico Madrid return in the pipeline but the speculation has not resulted in a formal bid as of yet.

He added: ‘I already have in mind where I want to play and I’ve made it very clear. [Spain’s] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people.

‘I fell in love with Madrid. We have to wait for the right moment.’

The post Diego Costa Attacks Antonio Conte Again appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

