Diego Costa would be ‘welcome’ at Everton, says Ronald Koeman – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Diego Costa would be 'welcome' at Everton, says Ronald Koeman
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he would welcome the chance to sign Chelsea's exiled striker Diego Costa as he looks to bolster his attacking options before the transfer deadline. Koeman is eager to add a striker as he is relying on youngsters …
