Diezani loses more properties worth N2.7bn to Nigerian government

Aug 22, 2017

Former Nigerian oil minister, Diezani Alison Madueke has lost more properties located in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, valued at about N2.7 billion to the Nigerian government. Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos gave the forfeiture order on Tuesday. The houses seized included 21 mixed housing units of eight four bedroom […]

