Di'ja: Radio [Music & Video]
Daily Post Nigeria
Di'ja: Radio [Music & Video]
Daily Post Nigeria
Di'ja returns with a new single titled “Oh Radio” and drops two versions at the same time. The Mavin Records songstress started her career in the label really strong, but slowly waned, probably due to the strain of motherhood. This love tune with is …
Mavin's Di'ja new single 'Oh radio' (House&Alternate versions)
Di'Ja Is Lovesick On Two Different Versions Of Her New Single 'Oh Radio'
