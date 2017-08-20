Pages Navigation Menu

Disease that killed 62 people In Kogi state finally revealed… (Full details)

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, on Sunday said that the alleged unknown disease has been diagnosed to be gastroenteritis. He, therefore, called for calmness. The commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that those so far diagnosed were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria. The state Ministry of …

