ALTON canvasses for proper regulation of OTT services

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has lamented the negative impact the activities of the Over The Top (OTT) service providers are having on the operations of the traditional Mobile Network Operators (MNO), …

Disruptive technologies take toll on telcos The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »