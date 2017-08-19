Pages Navigation Menu

Divorce Is 10 Times Better Than Living Together In Misery – Daddy Freeze

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has dropped a bombshell for those who feel they’re in a bad situation because they’re separated or divorced from someone they once loved. According to Daddy Freeze in his Instagram post, separation and divorce are 10 times better than misery. Here’s what he wrote; “Who agrees with me? – Too …

