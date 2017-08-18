DJ Cuppy’s Mother, Nana Otedola Parties With Her at Her DJ Booth

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy had a gig at Park Chinois, United Kingdom. Her beautiful mother, Nana Otedola joined her at the DJ Booth, partying hard with her. DJ Cuppy shared the picture, writing: “When Your Mum Comes To The DJ Booth To Party With You! #IGotItFromMyMama”

The post DJ Cuppy's Mother, Nana Otedola Parties With Her at Her DJ Booth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

