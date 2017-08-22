Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Maff – Road2Fame Mixtape Ft. Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, King Perry, Davido & More

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

International disc jockey DJ Maff presents Road2Fame mixtape August Edition featuring Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, King Perry, Davido & More. The Mixtape features all trending songs compiled for your listening pleasure. You can jam it in the Car, On your Phone, While working at the Office or at the comfort of your home. Enjoy!! DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.