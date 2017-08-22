DJ Spicey – Dancing Shoes (Komole) Ft. Skales
Ohk Entertainments Act/Skales Official Disc Jockey DJ Spicey collaborates with OhK Boss Skales on this new tune titled “Dancing Shoes” Komole. The song is produced by Cmart, Mixed and Mastered by Milla. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
