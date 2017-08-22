Do you remember Destiny Kids? Here are beautiful photos of the family

Do you remember Rejoice Iwueze, the lead singer of ‘Destiny Kids’ and her family gospel band of 6 who rocked our childhood days with their ‘Joy Joy Joy’ melody? She’s all grown now, and here are beautiful photos of her, Favour, Joshua, Caleb and Best below;

