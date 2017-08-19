Dogara welcomes President, pledges Reps loyalty









Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives has reiterated the commitment of the Lower Chamber to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards delivery of promises to Nigerians.

Dogara who expressed the solidarity via a statement issued by Turaki Hassan, Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after three months of medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

He also expressed gratitude to almighty God for granting the President healing and journey mercies back home.

Dogara, noted that the President’s recovery and safe return home attests to the healing power of God owing to the fervent prayers of Nigerians who prayed day and night for the President.

“It is now time for us all to continue to pray for the President for the perfection of the healing and divine rejuvenation to enable Mr. President steer the affairs of the Nation in the right direction.

“On our part, the House of Representatives, wish to assure Mr. President of our determination, support and commitment towards delivering on our promises to the Nigerian people as members of the same government. Mr. President can always count on our support in this regard.

Speaker Dogara in a statement issued via his official twitter handle @Yakubdogara on 17th August, 2017 during the visit to President Buhari in London, expressed delight over the speedy recovery of Buhari.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr. President,” Dogara said via his twitter handle.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

