Doma-Egba Welcomes PMB, Commends Osinbajo’s Stewardship

By Andrew Essien, Abuja

The Chairman, Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba,SAN has joined other eminent Nigerians to welcome the arrival of President Muhammdu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation to the United kingdom

Ndoma-Egba further hailed the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for what he termed “his competent leadership in uniting the nation while the President was away.

In a statement welcoming the President, the NDDC Chairman thanked Nigerians for their ceaseless prayers.

The statement reads in part: “I welcome the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

“I congratulate the Vice President,His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

“Nigerians also deserve commendation for their ceaseless prayers for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, even as they are assured of the APC-led Federal Government’s commitment to fulfill all the electoral promises to them.

The post Doma-Egba Welcomes PMB, Commends Osinbajo’s Stewardship appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

