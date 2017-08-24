Don Jazzy Reveals When He Will Get Married – Ladies See Here
Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004
The ace music producer wrote on his IG handle
The ace music producer wrote on his IG handle
“#44 ���(Explains a lot) If u don old past ur number then no hope again o. Pele “
The post Don Jazzy Reveals When He Will Get Married – Ladies See Here appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!