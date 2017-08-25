Donjazzy’s reaction to Reekado Banks’ sagged trousers

Mavins artist, Reekado Banks posted this photo of him drinking water while wearing a sagged jeans trouser. Well, he got an epic reaction from his boss, Donjazzy.

The post Donjazzy’s reaction to Reekado Banks’ sagged trousers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

