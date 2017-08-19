Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t see yourselves as ‘Lords’ – Fayose warns new commissioners

Governor Ayodele Fayose, on Friday swore-in new commissioners in Ekiti State, warning them against perceiving themselves as ‘lords’ to the government and the good people of the state. The two commissioners, Chief Tunde Ogunleye and Mr Ayodeji Alabi, were inaugurated by the governor as members of the state executive council. Their appointments was sequel to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

