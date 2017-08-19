Don’t see yourselves as ‘Lords’ – Fayose warns new commissioners
Governor Ayodele Fayose, on Friday swore-in new commissioners in Ekiti State, warning them against perceiving themselves as ‘lords’ to the government and the good people of the state. The two commissioners, Chief Tunde Ogunleye and Mr Ayodeji Alabi, were inaugurated by the governor as members of the state executive council. Their appointments was sequel to […]
Don’t see yourselves as ‘Lords’ – Fayose warns new commissioners
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!