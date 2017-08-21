Pages Navigation Menu

Angola to vote to replace long-serving President Dos Santos – BBC News

Angola to vote to replace long-serving President Dos Santos
Angolans are preparing to go to the polls to choose a new president. But although the country's long-serving leader is standing down, he and his family do not seem ready to give up power. President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, 74, has been president of …
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exitNews24
Angola's Unita Party Says Talk of Election Causing War Is 'Crazy'Bloomberg
Angola opposition party to publish own count of election resultsafricanews
Chatham House –New Vision –Voice of America –Daily Mail
all 23 news articles »

