Angola to vote to replace long-serving President Dos Santos – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Angola to vote to replace long-serving President Dos Santos
BBC News
Angolans are preparing to go to the polls to choose a new president. But although the country's long-serving leader is standing down, he and his family do not seem ready to give up power. President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, 74, has been president of …
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angola's Unita Party Says Talk of Election Causing War Is 'Crazy'
Angola opposition party to publish own count of election results
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!