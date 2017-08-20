Pages Navigation Menu

Double celebration! TV gal, Jumai Shaba welcome her second child as she marks 35th birthday

TV host, Jumai Shaba and husband Ade Rosiji have welcomed their second child…a baby girl. The Christian vlogger announced the good news today, which is her 35th birthday. “Double Celebration. My Beautiful Daughter is Just over 1 Week old and today I’m #35. God is EVERYTHING…Today I’m thankful for my Children. #Psalm91 #TeamGod #SundayLover #iCoverMyFamilyWithTheBloodOfJesus …

