Dozens die in Myanmar border attacks
The Australian
Dozens die in Myanmar border attacks
At least 32 people were killed when Muslim militants armed with guns and machetes attacked Myanmar security forces at more than 20 police and border posts in Rakhine state yesterday. The attacks that began after midnight on Thursday came a few hours …
