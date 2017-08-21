Dr Sid Shares Adorable Moment With His Daughter

Nigerian musician Dr sid looks to be enjoying every moment of Fatherhood as the star just shared some really adorable pictures of himself and his cute two years old daughter. The Mavin record star shared these adorable photos from his playtime with his two-year old daughter Sydney yesterday.Dr Sid and his wife Simi welcomed Sydney …

The post Dr Sid Shares Adorable Moment With His Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

