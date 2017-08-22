Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama as Kisii Governor James Ongwae is sworn in twice in a span of 15 minutes – The Standard

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Drama as Kisii Governor James Ongwae is sworn in twice in a span of 15 minutes
The Standard
There was drama at Gusii Stadium on Monday when Governor James Ongwae was forced to take the oath of office twice in a span of 15 minutes. ALSO READ: All set for Governor-elect Kiraitu Murungi swearing-in. Governor Ongwae who took an oath of office …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.