Draxler’s Agent Admits He Would Consider Offers For PSG Ace

Julian Draxler’s agent has claimed he has not been shown the exit door by Paris Saint-Germain but would consider offers for the German.

Draxler was reportedly told he was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain following the £200m arrival of Neymar.

French newspaper L’Equipe claimed manager Unai Emery had informed him he could begin looking for a new club just seven months after joining PSG.

However, the German international’s agent Roger Wittmann has dismissed the report, insisting nothing has changed for his client.

“We do not care if L’Equipe writes something, there’s no sign of a change,” Wittman said

Since uncertainty arose about Draxler’s future at PSG, he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Website GamblingTimes claimed this week Arsenal were leading the charge for the 23-year-old after struggling to sign Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez.

And despite Draxler’s agent claiming there was no change in his situation, he seemed open to engineering him a move should the opportunity arise.

“If someone made an offer then I would consider it and would have to contact the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi],” Wittman added.

“But again, it’s not an issue, somebody would have to start addressing the situation with Julian.

“But if such a situation does not exist, then everything is said.”

Draxler joined PSG in January from Wolfsburg for £30m but his position in the starting XI has come under huge threat from Neymar.

He made 17 Ligue 1 appearances last term, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Draxler’s Agent Admits He Would Consider Offers For PSG Ace appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

