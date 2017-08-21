Pages Navigation Menu

Drone pilot smuggling meth over border gets nabbed by cops

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Crime, Technology

A man has been accused of using a drone to try to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. The American citizen allegedly used a powerful Matrice 600 hexacopter fully loaded with methamphetamine earlier this month.

