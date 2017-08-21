Drone pilot smuggling meth over border gets nabbed by cops

A man has been accused of using a drone to try to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. The American citizen allegedly used a powerful Matrice 600 hexacopter fully loaded with methamphetamine earlier this month.

The post Drone pilot smuggling meth over border gets nabbed by cops appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

