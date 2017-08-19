D’Tigress beat Mozambique in Afrobasket opener – The Nation Newspaper
D'Tigress beat Mozambique in Afrobasket opener
The Nation Newspaper
Head coach of Nigeria's senior women's national team, Sam Vincent started his second stint with the D'Tigress on an impressive note as his side recorded an emphatic 80points to 69 points win over familiar foes, Mozambique on Friday. Vincent in a …
