D’Tigress motivated by Senegal defeat

D’Tigress will prepare for their quarter final encounter against Cameroon with their confidence sky high after another 58points to 54 win against Afrobasket defending champions, Senegal in their last group game of the competition.

The game which was befitting of a final between the two teams who until the encounter had gone unbeaten in their groups with four wins each to their credit saw the Palais Des Sports Salamatou, Maiga, Bamako thrown into a frenzy during the 1hr and 40minutes match .

Evelyn Akhator turned up on the night despite the massive support from the travelling Senegalese fans who were also backed by their French speaking counterparts and hosts- Mali.

The Dallas Wings players led by example with 15points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal as the team confirmed it’s superiority over the team they defeated at the group stage of the 2015 edition.

Nyingifa Atonye contributed with 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 points, Adaora Elonu gave the team 10points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds while inspiring Kalu Ezinne who was all over the court dictating the tempo helped with 11points.

Reacting after the game, the head coach of the side, Sam Vincent stressed the need to keep celebrations to the barest minimum ahead of the crunchy quarter final tie against Cameroon who finished fourth in their group.

Peter Ahmedu who is the 1st assistant coach to Vincent praised the girls for defying all odds and showing a commendable level of resilience to maintain their lead till the end of the game after taking the initiative in the first quarter.

He traced the victory to the due diligence and scouting reports put together by the technical crew.

“We were able to study the Senegalese off and on the court . The style we deployed yesterday was a different ball game to what they expected and it was very helpful. We are happy and grateful to God that we came out victorious.

“Senegal being the defending champions were under a lot of pressure. We told the players, go to the court and play your game.”

With 18 free throws missed and 7 under- the- basket situation fluffed, he reasoned that for the team to have actually won despite not playing one of their best games in the competition, Nigerians should be hopeful that on a good day, the team will defeat any opposition to clinch their third Afrobasket trophy.

“We did not actually play the way we should have played yesterday, but as bad as we played, we were able to come out victorious. It means if we actually put our house in order, at the end of this championship, we will have cause to glorify God.

D’Tigress will be hoping for revenge against Cameroon who inflicted a harrowing semifinal defeat on the team in 2015 when they hosted.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engineer Musa Kida will touch down in Bamako, Mali today (Thursday) ahead of the game against Cameroon.

His arrival is expected to boost the mood in camp for the D’Tigress game on Friday.