E-money And Son Look Cute In New Photo

Millionaire and Five Star Music boss E-Money know how to show off that he has arrived. He is no doubt stylish alongside his elder brother, music art Kcee. Proud dad, E-money shared an adorable new photo of his baby boy in his five star mansion. The Five star music boss took to Instagram to upload …

The post E-money And Son Look Cute In New Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

