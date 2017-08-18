‘Bitcoin cash’ surges 40% in single day as investors bet on its faster processing speeds – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
'Bitcoin cash' surges 40% in single day as investors bet on its faster processing speeds
CNBC
Bitcoin cash climbed Friday to its highest since the day after bitcoin split into bitcoin and bitcoin cash. Digital currency "miners" this week mined an eight megabyte block, which allows for greater transaction speeds and "has proven that bitcoin cash …
Each Bitcoin Could Be Worth $619047 In 10 Years
Bitcoin to Form a Third Currency. When Does it End?
Bitcoin Is Splitting Once Again – Are You Ready?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!