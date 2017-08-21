Ebonyi APC, labour laud Buhari’s position on Nigeria’s indivisibility



The Ebonyi chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s position on Nigeria’s indivisibility.

The Ebonyi APC Chairman, Mr Eze Nwachukwu and another chieftain of the party in the state, Dr Paul Okorie, said the president’s position had renewed the hope of Nigerians on the country’s continued existence.

They spoke separately in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abakaliki,while reacting to Buhari’s Monday nationwide broadcast, on return from medical vacation in London.

Nwachukwu said that the address of Mr President had renewed and reinvigorated the hopes of all Nigerians.According to him, the president’s position on Nigeria’s indivisibility and corporate unity has remained unchanged and the broadcast to Nigerians has further reinforced this belief.

“We as a party in Ebonyi are happy and full of joy for the recovery and return of our president and leader of our great party to the country to continue with the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

“The president has expressed his profound love for the country and commitment to ensuring the indivisibility, corporate existence and unity of the nation.

“His broadcast has renewed and reinvigorated our hope that the country will remain one and that the enemies of the country cannot achieve their goals of causing the disintegration of Nigeria.

“The president has also vowed to intensify the administration ‘s fight against insurgency, terrorism, ethnic violence, kidnapping and other criminal activities that threaten the peace of the country.

“The president has enormous political will to achieve all these, but only needs our support and cooperation,” Nwachukwu said.He commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the brilliant way he piloted the affairs of the country on behalf of the president.

” The party in Ebonyi commends and congratulates the vice president for the effective control of the machinery of government in acting capacity during the president’s medical vacation in London, ” he added.Okorie on his part said that the return and the broadcast of Buhari had laid to rest the agitations by some uninformed groups and rumours about the death of Mr President.

” God is the giver and taker of live. We thank Him for restoring the live of Mr President and we are happy that he is back to continue with his mandate of leading the country.

“He addressed a lot of critical issues challenging the peaceful coexistence of the country in his broadcast to Nigerians, and I believe that now that his health is fully restored, that he will brace up to the challenges.“He is the vision-bearer of the present administration and hence he needs the support and cooperation of every citizen.

“He has promised commitment to ensuring that the country remains indivisible, united and peaceful for all ethnic groups to live and to coexist harmoniously,” Okorie said.

He said that the party would support the second tenure bid if the president makes himself available in 2019.“The APC in Ebonyi will throw its weight behind the president if he declares interest for second tenure in 2019.

“The president should be given the opportunity to consolidate on the achievements and progress made in the transformation of the Nigerian State.“His anti-graft war, fight against terrorism and insurgency, infrastructure development among others are some of the programmes that require time to complete and consolidate.

“Government is like a new-born baby that requires time to undergo through the various but gradual stages of development before evolving into a full adult.“We should be patient and allow the president and his administration some time to address the multifaceted problems it inherited from previous administrations.

“We are going to support him to run for second term if he makes himself available in view of the transformation he has brought in the polity; he is now strong and energetic to shoulder the burden of governance, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of NULGE in Ebonyi has urged the president to be firm and focused in dealing with the Boko Haram insurgency, terrorism and ethnic agitations.

Ebonyi NULGE President, Mr Leonard Nkah, who spoke, noted that they posed serious threat to peaceful coexistence of the country.

Nkah identified lack of social justice as the major cause of the divisive agitations and terrorism in the country and appealed to the authorities to address the issue.

“Lack of social justice has given rise to hate-speeches, secessionist agitations and imbalance in the distribution of the nation’s wealth and resources, including lopsided appointments and promotions in the armed forces, police and other federal institutions.

“We think that addressing the issue of social justice is a catalyst to addressing other myriads of problems confronting the nation.“Mr President has shown considerable political will in addressing the situation and we are urging Nigerians to give their support to the president and his administration, ” Nkah said.

