EC sells state cars for a song – Afari Gyan gets one for GH₵2600 – Primenewsghana

EC sells state cars for a song – Afari Gyan gets one for GH₵2600
The Auditor General's 2015 report has revealed that former Chair of the Electoral Commission, DrKwadwo Afari Djan bought a used 2008 Nissan minibus from the commission for GHS2,675 in a 2013 auction. The Commission acquired the car in 2007 and it …
