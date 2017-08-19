EC sells state cars for a song – Afari Gyan gets one for GH₵2600 – Primenewsghana
EC sells state cars for a song – Afari Gyan gets one for GH₵2600
The Auditor General's 2015 report has revealed that former Chair of the Electoral Commission, DrKwadwo Afari Djan bought a used 2008 Nissan minibus from the commission for GHS2,675 in a 2013 auction. The Commission acquired the car in 2007 and it …
Afari Gyan Bought Nissan Van For GHC 2.6k – Auditor General Report
