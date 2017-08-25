Ecobank records 21.4% profit growth in half year 2017 – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business


Ecobank records 21.4% profit growth in half year 2017
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has recorded a 21.4% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), which saw its profit shoot from N31 billion to N37.7 billion in Q2'17, results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) show. The bank's gross earnings
