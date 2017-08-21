Ecobank unveils ‘world class’ premier banking lounge in Port Harcourt

ECOBANK Nigeria has unveiled a world class Lounge in Port Harcourt for its Premier Banking customers in the South South Region of the country.

The Port Harcourt Premier Banking lounge which is the first of its kind in the South South of the country boasts of self-service digital booths and private meeting rooms where customers can meet with their relationship managers or hold private meetings. All these are set with an emphasis on creating an ambience that provides for a truly personalized banking experience.

Speaking at the launch, Group Head, Personal Banking, Ecobank, Olukorede Demola – Adeniyi, said the banks’ initiative to open Lounges for this segment of customers was in line with its conscious and deliberate efforts to redefine excellence in banking service delivery.

She said: “This Lounge is specifically targeted at our Premier Banking customers, who constitute the high net worth individuals within our customer base. We recognize that our Premier Banking customers are busy individuals with peculiar lifestyle needs, and therefore decided to tailor our offering to suit them. This lounge offers our customers world-class standards, which is what they deserve to have.

In her presentation on the segment offerings for Premier Banking customers, Head, Premier Banking, Ecobank, Mrs Rita Etomi Ademola, took the guests through the various offerings for Premier customers. One of these is the Premier current account which comes with a Platinum MasterCard.

She explained that the Platinum MasterCard for Premier Banking customers “is accepted outside the country, is available in both local and foreign currencies, has state of the art security features and can be replaced within 48 hours”.

