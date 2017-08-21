Pages Navigation Menu

Eddie Howe Explains Why Jermaine Defoe Hasn’t Started For Bournemouth

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

After joining from Sunderland in the summer, it was expected that Jermain Defoe would be a first-choice striker for Bournemouth.

But the 34-year-old has not started either of the Cherries’ opening two Premier League games.

And, when asked if it had been a tough call to leave out Defoe on Saturday,

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said: “Not really. We just think he’s not where he needs to be fitness-wise.

“Jermain needs some more work and he’ll get an opportunity on Tuesday. I think starting a game is always a good indicator.”

