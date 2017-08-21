Eddie Howe Explains Why Jermaine Defoe Hasn’t Started For Bournemouth

After joining from Sunderland in the summer, it was expected that Jermain Defoe would be a first-choice striker for Bournemouth.

But the 34-year-old has not started either of the Cherries’ opening two Premier League games.

And, when asked if it had been a tough call to leave out Defoe on Saturday,

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said: “Not really. We just think he’s not where he needs to be fitness-wise.

“Jermain needs some more work and he’ll get an opportunity on Tuesday. I think starting a game is always a good indicator.”

