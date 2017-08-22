Edo Assembly: Avoid mistakes of your predecessor – Benin Youths urge Speaker

A group of Edo youths under the aegis of Benin Youth Council (BYC) have charged the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, to avoid some of the mistakes allegedly made by his predecessor, Justin Okonoboh. In a statement signed by its Coordinator-General, Omoruyi Igbinedion, the group pointed out that one of […]

Edo Assembly: Avoid mistakes of your predecessor – Benin Youths urge Speaker

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

