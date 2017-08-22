Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo Assembly: Avoid mistakes of your predecessor – Benin Youths urge Speaker

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A group of Edo youths under the aegis of Benin Youth Council (BYC) have charged the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, to avoid some of the mistakes allegedly made by his predecessor, Justin Okonoboh. In a statement signed by its Coordinator-General, Omoruyi Igbinedion, the group pointed out that one of […]

Edo Assembly: Avoid mistakes of your predecessor – Benin Youths urge Speaker

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.