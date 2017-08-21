Edo Assembly gives sacked deputy speaker 2 days to return official vehicles

Edo State House of Assembly has issued a two-day ultimatum to the former Deputy Speaker, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, to return her official vehicles or face legal action. This ultimatum was contained in a letter addressed to counsel to the former Deputy Speaker, Olayiwola Afolabi & Co. Ativie had vowed not to return the vehicles, insisting […]

