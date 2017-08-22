Edo Assembly lifts suspension of ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh

The Edo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe. The House resolution followed the recommendations of an Ad-hoc Committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoro, as Chairman. The chairman of the committee explained to the House that the former speaker and majority leader […]

Edo Assembly lifts suspension of ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

