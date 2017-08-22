Pages Navigation Menu

Edo Assembly lifts suspension of ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics

The Edo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe. The House resolution followed the recommendations of an Ad-hoc Committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoro, as Chairman. The chairman of the committee explained to the House that the former speaker and majority leader […]

