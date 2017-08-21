Edo Assembly lifts suspension on impeached Speaker, Majority Leader

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension it slammed on its former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and the Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe after they were suspended last week. The lifting of the suspension on the former principal officers of the House, followed recommendations of an ad hoc committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoror, as Chairman.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

