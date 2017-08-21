Pages Navigation Menu

Edo Assembly lifts suspension on impeached Speaker, Majority Leader

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension it slammed on its former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and the Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe after they were suspended last week. The lifting of the suspension on the former principal officers of the House, followed recommendations of an ad hoc committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoror, as Chairman.

