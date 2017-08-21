Edo PDP condemns competency test for civil servants by govt

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE competency test introduced by the Edo State Government to test the competency of some categories of civil servants in the state has been condemned by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which also accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of sustaining an unpopular policy of his immediate predecessor.

The condemnation is coming on the heels of the shunning of the exercise by majority of the civil servants including teachers and a statement credited to the governor that those who did not write the test among the levels 16 and 17 civil servants will not be promoted.

In a statement, yesterday, PDP, took side with the civil servants who boycotted the test, advising the state government to cultivate the habit of organising in-house training for workers and “stop dehumanising them in the name of competency test.”

State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih in the statement, asked the Obaseki government to take a queue from the Ambrose Alli University administration on content development for civil servants and stop testing the resolve of workers in the state.

He said, “Edo PDP condemns in strong terms the clandestine and wicked reintroduction of competency test by Governor Obaseki. The test itself is an illegal one as a restraining order given by the industrial court in 2014 against the conduct of such tests had not been vacated.”

“With this, it has shown clearly that the only thing that has changed in the Edo State Government House is the personality because the current government is a continuation of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s anti-people policies.

“We challenge the state government to come out with the real motive behind the competency test as it is a common knowledge that there is more to it than meets the eye in the exercise.

“Remember that Oshiomhole set up committee and wasted millions of taxpayers’ money to organise the failed test in 2014. It is shameful that just like Oshiomhole, Governor Obaseki has shown great knack for frivolities.”

Governor Obaseki, had on Wednesday last week, defended the conduct of the test, saying that the test was not compulsory for all teachers and that it was unfortunate that many teachers failed to understand

He said, “It is not competency test. It is part of strengthening the civil service. The test is part of promotion exercise. They are already competent and that is why they are working and in the service.”

The post Edo PDP condemns competency test for civil servants by govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

