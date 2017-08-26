Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan beef escalates – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan beef escalates
Times LIVE
Pravin Gordhan was speaking at an even in honor of Mahatma Gandhi in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night when Edward Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's son, and a handful of followers staged a protest. Zuma shouted "Gorhan you are a liar!" when the axed …
'You are a sell-out' Edward Zuma shouts at Gordhan
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!