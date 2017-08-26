Pages Navigation Menu

Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan beef escalates – Times LIVE

Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan beef escalates
Pravin Gordhan was speaking at an even in honor of Mahatma Gandhi in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night when Edward Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's son, and a handful of followers staged a protest. Zuma shouted "Gorhan you are a liar!" when the axed …
'You are a sell-out' Edward Zuma shouts at GordhaneNCA

