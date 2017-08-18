Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC attack: What Osinbajo needs to do – SERAP

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to direct the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to lead the investigation of Wednesday’s attack on the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. The EFCC reported the attack on its premises and a death threat to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

